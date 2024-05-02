A new transport interchange is being created near the “Koroglu” metro station

The project for the creation of a transport interchange center at the “Koroglu” metro station has been prepared and agreed upon by the Land Transport Agency (AYNA). This is done for the comfort of passengers traveling to suburban towns of the capital, press-release of the agency stated. Currently, the bus stop is located on the opposite side of the road from the “Koroglu” metro station.

The new multimodal hub will combine a bus parking lot, an electric train station, a taxi stand and provide a convenient transfer of passengers from the subway to other modes of transport. The message notes that for this purpose, a three-platform bus stop will be created near the railway station (opposite the National Gymnastics Arena).

Parking for cars and taxis will be created. Refueling devices for electric buses will also be installed.