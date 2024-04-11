Air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +25 on Friday, April 12.
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with probable precipitation at night.
North-western wind will change to the north-eastern in the afternoon. Air temperature at night is +8 +12, during the day +13 +17, the National Hydro-meteorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, there is a chance of rain at night in some territories, and snow in the mountains. Fog is expected in places. Moderate eastern wind will prevail. Air temperature will be +9 +13 at night, +20 +25 during the day. In the mountains at night from -2 to +3, during the day +3 + 8.
Armenia's geopolitical maneuvering, particularly its recent distancing from Russia, has sparked considerable debate over its ramifications for the South Caucasus region, especially in light of the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's assertion of the importance of Armenian-Russian relations notwithstanding, recent developments suggest a divergence from traditional alliances towards closer ties with the West. This shift raises questions about the potential threats to regional stability and the peace process.
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 11 April. Rain is expected in the evening. Wind will be northwest, gusty. Air temperature will be +7+12 at night and +12+17 during the day.
Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" starts operating regular flights from Baku to Grozny on May 8.
On April 9, NIDA movement activist and freelance journalist Ismail Tagiyev was interrogated as a witness at the main police department of the city of Baku.
