Air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +25 on Friday, April 12.

The news agency Turan

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with probable precipitation at night.

North-western wind will change to the north-eastern in the afternoon. Air temperature at night is +8 +12, during the day +13 +17, the National Hydro-meteorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, there is a chance of rain at night in some territories, and snow in the mountains. Fog is expected in places. Moderate eastern wind will prevail. Air temperature will be +9 +13 at night, +20 +25 during the day. In the mountains at night from -2 to +3, during the day +3 + 8.

