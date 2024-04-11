Israel's National Coordinator for COP29 visits Baku

Israel's national coordinator for COP29 Carmela Shamir visited Baku.

This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek in his account on Platform X on 10 April.

"I'm glad to conclude the visit of Israel's COP29 national coordinator to Baku! Energetic meetings, preparing the ground for a successful and memorable event. Expect a strong Israeli presence at COP29!", the Ambassador wrote.

Judging by the photos provided, Carmela Shamir was received at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.