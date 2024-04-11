Israel's National Coordinator for COP29 visits Baku
Israel's National Coordinator for COP29 visits Baku
Israel's national coordinator for COP29 Carmela Shamir visited Baku.
This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek in his account on Platform X on 10 April.
"I'm glad to conclude the visit of Israel's COP29 national coordinator to Baku! Energetic meetings, preparing the ground for a successful and memorable event. Expect a strong Israeli presence at COP29!", the Ambassador wrote.
Judging by the photos provided, Carmela Shamir was received at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
