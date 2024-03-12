Alasgar Mammadli's brother-in-law was fired from his job
The brother-in-law of Toplum TV founder Alesker Mammadli, Aydin Aliyev, was fired from his job at the Istanbul clinic. He himself told Turan about this.
According to Aliyev, on March 12, the management of the clinic told him that he was fired from his job.
He attributes this decision to the events of recent days.
“My sister’s husband Alasgar Mammadli was arrested. In connection with his illegal arrest, I expressed my public attitude towards this. Apparently, someone didn’t like it,” Aliyev noted.
He refused to write a letter of resignation of his own free will.
“I have an agreement with the clinic, a certificate, tax and social payments are in order. In fact, the clinic should pay me compensation,” Aliyev noted.
It should be noted that on March 7, Aliyev shared video footage of the detention of Alesgar Mammadli in front of the Istanbul clinic on social networks.
He also condemned Mammadli's arrest in an interview on social networks.
The Istanbul clinic could not be reached for comment.
Aliyev worked at the Istanbul clinic as a radiologist.
He is also deputy chairman of the Association of Doctors of Azerbaijan.
