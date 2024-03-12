Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan. What will it bring to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan?

As a diplomatic step designed to change the regional dynamics, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an important visit to Azerbaijan on March 11. This meeting of the heads of the two states, Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, not only underlined the friendly relations between their peoples, but also marked a new era of cooperation.

The summit culminated in the signing of a number of landmark agreements and memoranda reflecting the mutual interests of both countries in various sectors. Among the key documents signed was the resolution of the first meeting of the Interstate Council, indicating commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Agreements concluded in the economic sphere deserve special attention. The memorandum between SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and KazMunaiGas, the national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, stands out in particular. This pact means strategic cooperation aimed at facilitating the purchase and sale of Kazakh oil in combination with a phased increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan. Such cooperation not only strengthens the energy security of both countries, but also highlights their joint efforts to use regional resources to mutual benefit.

Moreover, the agreements between the relevant investment structures, the Azerbaijani Investment Holding and Samruk Kazyna JSC, further strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries. These agreements are designed to open up new opportunities for investment and economic growth, fostering innovation and prosperity on both sides.

In parallel, the signing of memorandums of cooperation between various foundations and agencies underlines the commitment to developing cooperation beyond the energy sector.

The significance of President Tokayev's visit goes beyond the tangible agreements signed. This highlights the growing relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, recalling the flourishing ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. As political commentator Elkhan Shahinoglu noted in an interview with the Difficult Question program, these relations are based not only on kinship, but also on common strategic interests.

Strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has great prospects, especially in the field of energy and infrastructure. Kazakhstan's desire to diversify oil transportation is organically combined with Azerbaijan's aspirations to maximize the use of its energy infrastructure, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The symbiotic relationship between these countries paves the way for transformative projects such as the Middle Corridor Initiative aimed at strengthening ties and trade between Europe and Asia.

In light of recent geopolitical events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the need for alternative trade routes is more urgent than ever. The middle Corridor seems to be a viable solution offering European companies a detour route bypassing Russian territory. This highlights the strategic importance of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as key players in changing the dynamics of regional trade.

President Aliyev's commitment to the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) once again underlines Azerbaijan's strategic orientation towards its Turkic brothers. Despite the cultural proximity and common heritage, the OTG serves as a platform for promoting economic cooperation and integration between the Turkic states. As Shahinoglu notes, the OTG is not just a military alliance, but a multifaceted organization driven by economic imperatives.

Looking ahead, we note that the prospects for deeper integration between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan seem promising. The convergence of economic interests, combined with a shared vision of regional stability and prosperity, creates the basis for a strong strategic alliance. As both countries cope with the complexities of a rapidly changing world, their partnership promises to open up new paths for growth and prosperity not only for themselves, but also for the region as a whole.