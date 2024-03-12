    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(16 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • "In our country, the extension of the quarantine regime only serves to close the border"
Border crossing on the border of Azerbaijan and Georgia

Border crossing on the border of Azerbaijan and Georgia

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

"In our country, the extension of the quarantine regime only serves to close the border"

Prime Minister Ali Asadov's recent decision to extend the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until July 1 has reignited debates surrounding the necessity and impact of ongoing border restrictions. Despite the World Health Organization's declaration of the end of the pandemic on May 5, 2023, Azerbaijan continues to grapple with stringent measures, particularly at its land borders.

Since March 2020, Azerbaijan has been under a quarantine regime, with multiple extensions based on fluctuating infection rates. However, the persistence of restrictions on land borders remains a contentious issue, especially in light of declining COVID-19 cases within the country. Official statistics indicate a significant decrease in infections, with only 160 active cases reported recently.

The closure of land borders has had profound implications for cross-border trade and movement, particularly affecting regions bordering Iran, Georgia, and Russia. Nazim Mammadov, a resident of Agstafa, laments the loss of economic opportunities, noting how he used to frequent Georgia for cheaper purchases before the pandemic disrupted such trade activities.

It appears that Mazahir Efendiyev, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, industry, and entrepreneurship, in an interview with Turan has highlighted the government's decision to close borders during the global COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was aimed at protecting citizens from the virus by implementing preventive measures to limit movements and contact as advised by the international community.

While the government initially justified border closures as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, critics argue that the prolonged closure lacks economic justification. Economist Rashad Hasanov highlights the adverse impact on livelihoods, particularly in regions heavily reliant on border trade and remittances. The restriction has exacerbated social and economic challenges, contributing to a decline in household incomes and exacerbating regional disparities.

Despite calls for reopening borders to facilitate economic recovery, the government remains steadfast in its decision to maintain closures. Economist Natig Jafarli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, questions the rationale behind this stance, particularly given the global trend of easing quarantine measures. He suggests that the government's reluctance to lift restrictions may stem from concerns about currency outflows, which could further dampen economic activity: "In our country, the extension of the quarantine regime only serves to close the border".

Indeed, Azerbaijan's economic performance has been lackluster in recent years, with the country recording the lowest GDP growth among CIS nations in the previous year. The closure of land borders is cited as a contributing factor, hindering trade and impeding economic growth.

As Azerbaijan grapples with the delicate balance between public health concerns and economic imperatives, the debate over border closures underscores the complexities of navigating a post-pandemic world. While stringent measures may have been justified during the peak of the pandemic, their continued enforcement amid declining infection rates raises questions about their efficacy and necessity. As stakeholders weigh the costs and benefits of prolonged restrictions, the imperative lies in striking a balance that safeguards public health while fostering economic recovery and social well-being.

Leave a review

Social

  • Social
    • 13 March 2024, 12:40

    Two policemen killed in Karabakh due to careless handling of weapons

    Last night two police officers were killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the liberated territories. This was reported to Turan by the press service of the Interior Ministry.

    Read more
  • Alasgar Mammadli's brother-in-law was fired from his job Social
    • 12 March 2024, 21:14

    Alasgar Mammadli's brother-in-law was fired from his job

    The brother-in-law of Toplum TV founder Alesker Mammadli, Aydin Aliyev, was fired from his job at the Istanbul clinic. He himself told Turan about this.

    Read more
  • Iranian drug courier detained while crossing the border Social
    • 12 March 2024, 15:25

    Iranian drug courier detained while crossing the border

    On March 6, at 19:50, a violation of the border by Iran was recorded on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border in the area of responsibility of the “Geytepe” border guard. The border patrol took the necessary measures and detained the violator. He turned out to be an Iranian citizen, Aghamohammad Tohid Mirmahambatali, born in 1983. Almost 5 kg of methamphetamine and 1.3 kg of marijuana were seized from him.  The necessary investigative actions are being carried out, the message of the State Border Service for March 12.

    Read more
  • The weather on Wednesday Social
    • 12 March 2024, 14:25

    The weather on Wednesday

    On March 13, the weather   Baku and Absheron will be changeable, there is chance of rain in some places in the morning, and the north-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+9 degrees.

    Read more

Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line