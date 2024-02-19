An attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran has been stopped
An attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran has been stopped
On February 19, at 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets. An investigation is is ongoing, the statement of the State City Service on Monday.
Social
-
- 20 February 2024, 11:28
A recent video circulating on social networks depicting a violent altercation involving a child has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the prevalence of bullying and violence among adolescents in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for the victim.
-
- 19 February 2024, 16:59
Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been grappling with a persistent measles outbreak, a concerning public health issue that has resulted in fatalities among affected individuals. Recent reports indicate that the outbreak continues, with the most recent case reported on February 15, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by health authorities in the country.
-
- 19 February 2024, 14:52
The leading mobile operator is expanding its service center network in Karabakh. "Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories of the country. Thus, the company is pleased to announce the opening of the first mobile services center in Fuzuli.
-
- 19 February 2024, 14:43
The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) has presented the official form of the "Veterinary Passport for Dogs, cats and other pets", which is a step aimed at improving animal protection standards and compliance with regulatory requirements in the country.
Leave a review