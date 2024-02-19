An attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran has been stopped

On February 19, at 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets. An investigation is is ongoing, the statement of the State City Service on Monday.