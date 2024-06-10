"Anthrax" diagnosis confirmed in two more residents of Zagatala region
"Anthrax" infection has been confirmed in two more residents of Zagatala region. Total number of confirmed cases has reached three.
The Ministry of Health and the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TƏBİB) of Azerbaijan today issued a joint statement on anthrax cases detected in Azerbaijan.
It reminds that on June 7, three residents of Faldarli village of Zagatala region were hospitalized at Baku City Clinical Medical Center with suspected anthrax. One of the patients was confirmed to have anthrax and was treated according to medical protocol.
Two other patients had samples taken for laboratory testing for suspected anthrax. According to the results of laboratory tests conducted at the Center for the Control of Highly Dangerous Infections, the diagnosis of anthrax was confirmed in these two patients.
At present,, the health conditions of all patients are satisfactory and their treatment continues, the press release concluded.
