Are Further Amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution Expected?
President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty." This decision, outlined in a decree signed by the head of state, is attributed to two significant anniversaries: the 30th year since the adoption of the country’s Constitution and the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War).
Some experts speculate that this declaration might pave the way for further amendments to the Constitution. Azerbaijan's initial Constitution was adopted on November 12, 1995, following the "Constitution Act on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. Since then, referendums introducing amendments and additions to specific articles were held in 2002, 2009, and 2016. These amendments abolished the proportional (party-list-based) electoral system, elevated the Prime Minister's role to the second most important position after the President (previously held by the Speaker of Parliament in succession scenarios), removed term limits for the presidency, and extended the presidential term from five to seven years. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev has been leading the country for 21 years.
Elman Mammadov, a deputy from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), recalled to Turan that periodic constitutional changes reflect global developments and the need to align national policies with international processes. He noted, “Structural and other reforms necessitate updates, and thus, referendums have been held to incorporate amendments.”
While Mammadov emphasized that the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" does not necessarily guarantee changes, he acknowledged the possibility of structural and administrative reforms. He highlighted recent governance transformations, such as the introduction of special presidential representatives in newly liberated territories, as potential areas for constitutional updates.
Natiq Jafarli, chairman of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), told Radio Azadliq that previous constitutional referendums disrupted the coherence of the document by including unnecessary provisions, such as restrictive changes on recording and audio. He argued that Azerbaijan needs a new constitution to address administrative challenges and hinted that 2025’s thematic declaration might signal such efforts. Jafarli also pointed to ongoing discussions within ruling circles and criticized the inefficiencies of the current majoritarian electoral system, advocating for the restoration of the proportional system.
Legal expert Yalchin Imanov expressed concerns that past constitutional amendments often contradicted the essence of the document, citing the removal of presidential term limits and property rights restrictions. According to him, these changes have predominantly served the interests of a narrow elite, further limiting human rights and freedoms. He doubted the benefits of adopting a new constitution within the current political framework, suggesting that such efforts would likely perpetuate the existing system’s shortcomings.
-
-
- Politics
- 3 January 2025 21:33
Social
-
- 4 January 2025, 14:30
On Sunday, variable cloudiness is expected on January 5 in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Brief precipitation may occur in some areas during the day, with light fog in the evening and morning hours. The south-western wind will change to a periodically intensifying north-western wind. The air temperature at night will range from 3°C to 6°C, and during the day, it will be between 7°C and 9°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology.
-
- 4 January 2025, 09:54
The latest round of utility price increases in Azerbaijan, effective January 2, has sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society, highlighting systemic issues in the management of state monopolies. The Tariff Council’s decision to raise prices for electricity, natural gas, water, heating, and even pharmaceuticals has provoked public discontent, with opposition leaders accusing the government of exacerbating the country’s socio-economic challenges.
-
- 3 January 2025, 15:28
An Embraer 190/195 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on the Baku-Kazan route experienced radio interference and GPRS disruptions while flying over Astrakhan on January 1, according to a source in aviation cited by Turan. The aircraft's avionics resumed normal functioning only after leaving Astrakhan’s airspace.
-
- 2 January 2025, 16:34
Based on requests from state institutions, the Tariff (Price) Council has raised prices in several sectors during a recent meeting. In a statement released on January 2, the council announced for the first time that tariffs have been approved for connecting to water supply and wastewater systems. Until now, these services were provided without state regulation, resulting in varying costs. The approved tariffs include:
Leave a review