Are Further Amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution Expected?

President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty." This decision, outlined in a decree signed by the head of state, is attributed to two significant anniversaries: the 30th year since the adoption of the country’s Constitution and the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War).

Some experts speculate that this declaration might pave the way for further amendments to the Constitution. Azerbaijan's initial Constitution was adopted on November 12, 1995, following the "Constitution Act on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. Since then, referendums introducing amendments and additions to specific articles were held in 2002, 2009, and 2016. These amendments abolished the proportional (party-list-based) electoral system, elevated the Prime Minister's role to the second most important position after the President (previously held by the Speaker of Parliament in succession scenarios), removed term limits for the presidency, and extended the presidential term from five to seven years. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev has been leading the country for 21 years.

Elman Mammadov, a deputy from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), recalled to Turan that periodic constitutional changes reflect global developments and the need to align national policies with international processes. He noted, “Structural and other reforms necessitate updates, and thus, referendums have been held to incorporate amendments.”

While Mammadov emphasized that the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" does not necessarily guarantee changes, he acknowledged the possibility of structural and administrative reforms. He highlighted recent governance transformations, such as the introduction of special presidential representatives in newly liberated territories, as potential areas for constitutional updates.

Natiq Jafarli, chairman of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), told Radio Azadliq that previous constitutional referendums disrupted the coherence of the document by including unnecessary provisions, such as restrictive changes on recording and audio. He argued that Azerbaijan needs a new constitution to address administrative challenges and hinted that 2025’s thematic declaration might signal such efforts. Jafarli also pointed to ongoing discussions within ruling circles and criticized the inefficiencies of the current majoritarian electoral system, advocating for the restoration of the proportional system.

Legal expert Yalchin Imanov expressed concerns that past constitutional amendments often contradicted the essence of the document, citing the removal of presidential term limits and property rights restrictions. According to him, these changes have predominantly served the interests of a narrow elite, further limiting human rights and freedoms. He doubted the benefits of adopting a new constitution within the current political framework, suggesting that such efforts would likely perpetuate the existing system’s shortcomings.