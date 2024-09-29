Azerbaijan Faces Rise in Child Abuse Cases

Azerbaijan is experiencing a troubling increase in cases of child abuse, prompting calls for stronger legal protections and enforcement. In just two days, two serious cases of child abuse have come to light, casting a shadow over the country's child protection system.

The first case involved a two-year-old boy found with severe bruises and other signs of violence at the home of Shirin Gasimova, a resident of Geigel city. Police, who were initially investigating the property for the cultivation of narcotic plants, discovered the child during a search of Gasimova's home. The toddler, who has been hospitalized, reportedly suffered repeated abuse at the hands of his stepfather, according to Kamala Aghazade, chairperson of the Azerbaijan Children's Association.

“Gasimov has been detained, and a criminal case has been initiated. The State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs (SCFWCA) has taken the case under its direct control, and our team is actively involved in supporting the child’s recovery and legal proceedings,” Aghazade told the Turan news agency.

The second incident occurred in the village of Turkyan, near Baku, where police responded to a mother’s report that her partner had physically abused her six-year-old son. Authorities arrested Rashad Ismailov, a 36-year-old local resident, who reportedly beat the boy without any reason. Both children are currently under medical supervision.

According to official data, more than 120 cases of child abuse were reported in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2024—a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. Analysts believe the actual number of incidents is likely higher, as many cases go unreported due to cultural stigmas and fear of retribution.

Most reported cases involve domestic violence, often perpetrated by stepfathers or other male relatives, highlighting a troubling pattern of abuse within non-traditional family structures. Experts note that children living with non-biological parents or guardians are particularly vulnerable, as such households often lack formalized guardianship oversight.

Azerbaijan’s legal framework includes laws aimed at protecting minors, such as the Law on the Rights of the Child and the Law on Prevention of Domestic Violence. However, activists argue that enforcement remains inconsistent, and the penalties for child abuse do not serve as an effective deterrent.

“Current legislation needs a comprehensive overhaul to address gaps in child protection,” says Rahila Ismayilova, a legal expert on family law. “While the law criminalizes physical and psychological abuse, the judicial process is often slow, and sentences are not sufficiently harsh to prevent recurrence.”

The State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs has acknowledged these shortcomings and recently announced a plan to introduce more rigorous protective measures, including the establishment of a nationwide child abuse registry and improved inter-agency coordination for monitoring at-risk households.

The recent cases have sparked public outrage and renewed debates on social media over the need for systemic reforms. Child protection agencies and civil society organizations are calling for more comprehensive educational programs to raise awareness of child abuse and for increased funding for shelters and rehabilitation services for affected children.

“A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members,” Aghazade said. “We must ensure that our children are safe and protected, and that abusers are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”