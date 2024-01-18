Azerbaijan reduces state budget deficit

In 2023, revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 35,574.8 million manats, and deductions from the budget amounted to 36,458.5 million manats.

This is reported by the State Statistics Committee. The report says that this is up by 16% and 13.7% from 2022, respectively.

As a result, last year the budget had a deficit of 883.7 million manats, which is down by34.4% from a year earlier.