Azerbaijan reduces state budget deficit
In 2023, revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 35,574.8 million manats, and deductions from the budget amounted to 36,458.5 million manats.
This is reported by the State Statistics Committee. The report says that this is up by 16% and 13.7% from 2022, respectively.
As a result, last year the budget had a deficit of 883.7 million manats, which is down by34.4% from a year earlier.
The Azerbaijani team won 4 medals at the 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad Azerbaijani schoolchildren who prepared and participated in international informatics Olympiads and competitions with the support of Azercell have once again achieved successful results.
Two Pakistani citizens, Wali Noor Khan and Wahab Abdul Tauzeel, were detained on January 17 at about 2 a.m. by Azerbaijani border guards while attempting to illegally cross the state border in the direction of the Russian Federation, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
On January 19, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, light precipitation possible during the day; southerly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature at night is +4+7, during the day it will be +7+12 degrees.
The Nasimi district court of Baku on Thursday satisfied the investigation's submission to extend the term of arrest of activist Rail Abbasov, his lawyer Zibeida Sadigova said. She pointed out the absence of any "material and procedural grounds" for Abbasov's detention. The defense is appealing this decision to the Court of Appeal.
