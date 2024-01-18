    • flag_AZ
It will get warmer on Friday

On January 19,  the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, light precipitation possible during the day; southerly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature at night is +4+7, during the day it will be +7+12 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; fog in places, and  westerly gusty wind. The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +1 + 6, during the day it will be +12+17 degrees. In the mountains, there is 0- 5 frost at night, +3+8 degrees during the day.

