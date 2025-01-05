Azerbaijan Weather Forecast for January 6

Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorology Service has issued the weather forecast for January 6, predicting cloudy and occasionally rainy conditions in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with intermittent rain likely during the morning in some areas. Moderate northwesterly winds are anticipated to strengthen periodically. Temperatures will range from 3-5°C (37-41°F) at night to 6-8°C (43-46°F) during the day. Atmospheric pressure is forecast to rise from 765 mmHg to 773 mmHg, with relative humidity at 70-80%.

In the regions, sporadic precipitation is expected, with snow in mountainous and foothill areas. Some regions could experience intensified snowfall, though precipitation is likely to ease by midday. Foggy conditions may develop in certain areas, while westerly winds could strengthen intermittently. Temperatures are forecast at 0-5°C (32-41°F) at night and 7-10°C (45-50°F) during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from -5 to -10°C (14-23°F) at night and from -3 to +2°C (27-36°F) during the day.