Azerbaijan Railways Resumes Baku-Balaken Passenger Route, Sees Strong Demand

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) announced the resumption of passenger train services on the Baku-Balaken-Baku route starting January 3, with initial operations witnessing a seat occupancy rate exceeding 90%, signaling high demand for the service.

The overnight sleeper trains will depart daily from Baku at 23:50, arriving in Balaken at 08:10. Return trips leave Balaken at 22:10, reaching Baku at 06:50 the following morning. Passengers can choose from standard, standard+, and business class options, with fares ranging from 18 AZN to 72 AZN, depending on the class and route segment.

The service, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been revitalized with upgraded sleeper cars designed for comfort on long-distance overnight journeys. Each train has a capacity of 189 passengers and features enhancements such as new bedding sets, blackout curtains, and noise-reducing measures.

Modern Amenities and Digitalization

Passengers can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, mobile catering services, and amenities tailored to each class. Business-class travelers are offered exclusive dining options and media services, while luggage allowances range from 36 kg in standard classes to 50 kg in business class.

To promote digital accessibility, ADY has enabled online ticket sales for intermediate stops, simplifying booking for passengers traveling to stations such as Göynük, Qorağan, and Əliabad.

Infrastructure Upgrades

In preparation for the route's reopening, ADY carried out extensive maintenance on the 164-kilometer Yevlakh-Balaken segment, repairing tracks, bridges, and crossings. As a result, travel times have been reduced from 9 hours 35 minutes to 8 hours 20 minutes.

The improvements align with global trends in sleeper train demand, which is expected to rise further in 2025 as environmentally conscious travelers opt for rail over air travel.

ADY plans to introduce new routes, including Baku-Aghstafa, and expand free Wi-Fi services across regional trains. By leveraging digital solutions and customer-centric innovations, ADY aims to transport a record 8.5 million passengers in 2024, enhancing connectivity and tourism in Azerbaijan’s northwest region.

"The resumption of the Baku-Balaken route is a significant step towards improving regional mobility and supporting tourism growth in the northwestern regions of Azerbaijan," ADY said in a statement.

