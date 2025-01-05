Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport on the progress of the investigation into the crash of AZAL aircraft

A preliminary report on the causes of the crash of AZAL aircraft in accordance with ICAO rules will be made public 30 days after the accident. This was announced by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan on 5 January, reports Tengrinews.

Thus, the preliminary report on the causes of the crash will be published at the end of January 2025.

According to the same source, Kazakhstan is leading the investigation of the crash in accordance with the ICAO Convention. Specialists from Azerbaijan, Russia, international experts and representatives of Embraer are also involved. The black boxes have been seized and are being decoded with the participation of international experts.

* On 29 December, Ilham Aliyev said that an Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged in a shelling near the city of Grozny and almost lost control. In addition, the aircraft was "blinded" by anti-drone devices.

Recall that on 25 December, a passenger plane on a Baku-Grozny flight crashed near Aktau. Before that, it was unable to land in Grozny due to failure of navigation system and damage caused by rocket fire.

The plane was prevented from landing in cities in southern Russia and was forced to fly to Aktau.

Of the 62 passengers and 5 crew members, only 29 survived.