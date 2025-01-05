A Dark Night in Zagatala: An Analysis of Azerbaijan's Struggle with Stray Dogs

In the stillness of New Year’s Eve, as fireworks lit up the sky over Zagatala, Azerbaijan, a much grimmer scene unfolded. Around 15 stray dogs, accustomed to gathering at the Danachi landfill on the outskirts of the city, were shot by unknown assailants. The timing, coinciding with the fireworks, likely masked the sound of gunfire, ensuring that the heinous act went unnoticed until dawn.

The massacre sparked outrage among local animal rights activists, quickly drawing national attention. However, such atrocities are not isolated incidents in Zagatala. Reports of mass killings of stray dogs—either through shooting or poisoning—emerge with alarming regularity. Despite public outcry and media coverage, no perpetrators have been held accountable, highlighting the chronic nature of the issue.

The Zagatala district executive authority distanced itself from the killings, pledging to investigate the incident. Officials emphasized the risks posed by the growing number of large stray dogs, claiming that residents, especially children, live in fear. However, such statements often serve as justification rather than a solution to the problem of animal cruelty.

The city has a dedicated shelter housing about 200 stray dogs, where they receive treatment and temporary care. Officials pointed to public awareness campaigns aimed at preventing such inhumane actions, but critics argue that these efforts lack the scale and effectiveness needed to address the problem comprehensively.

Azerbaijan's Fight Against Stray Dogs: Policies and Challenges

Azerbaijan’s strategy for managing the stray dog population combines legislative measures, the development of shelters, and sterilization programs. While the framework appears comprehensive on paper, its implementation leaves much to be desired.

Azerbaijan joined the European Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals in 2003. Subsequent regulations prohibit cruelty and unauthorized shootings of stray animals. However, enforcement remains weak, and few violators face penalties.

The country has established several shelters, including the Animal Rescue and Shelter Center supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the "Toplan" center in Baku. These facilities offer sterilization, vaccination, and rehabilitation services. Nevertheless, concerns about funding, transparency, and capacity persist, limiting their impact.

Programs based on the “capture-neuter-return” (CNR) model are implemented in some regions to humanely control stray animal populations. Collaborative efforts with international organizations have resulted in sterilization campaigns, such as the one in Baku supported by a German non-profit, which treated 1,500 animals. However, such initiatives are sporadic and lack the scale needed to effectively curb the growing stray population.

Global Perspective: Learning from Other Countries

Azerbaijan's challenges are not unique. Countries around the world employ various methods to address similar issues, offering potential lessons. In 1996, India adopted the nationwide CNR (Catch, Neuter, Release) program, which significantly reduced the number of stray dogs and rabies cases. Latvia relies on municipal funding and partnerships with NGOs to implement stray animal sterilization programs. In the United States, mandatory pet sterilization laws help prevent the emergence of stray animals by adopting preventive measures. While some countries, like Germany, enforce mandatory sterilization for both stray and free-roaming domestic animals, others, such as Greece, face difficulties in implementing this measure due to financial and administrative obstacles.

Achieving a Humane Balance

The recurring violence against stray dogs in Zagatala underscores broader systemic failures in Azerbaijan’s approach to animal welfare. While legislative frameworks exist, their weak enforcement allows cruelty to persist unchecked. Shelter initiatives and sterilization programs are valuable but insufficient in scale and funding to address the issue comprehensively.

Azerbaijan needs a paradigm shift: from reactive punitive measures to proactive humane solutions. This requires greater investment in shelters, consistent sterilization campaigns, and active public education efforts. Equally important is ensuring accountability for acts of cruelty, sending a clear signal that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The tragedy in Zagatala serves as a grim reminder of the need for action. Beyond immediate outrage, it is an opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate its commitment to humane and effective methods of animal protection. For the dogs of Zagatala and the country at large, the stakes could not be higher.