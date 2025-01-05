Kazakhstan Honors Rescuers of Aktau Plane Crash in Official Ceremony

Rescuers who played a pivotal role in the aftermath of the Aktau plane crash were formally recognized in a ceremony held in Aktau, the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported on Sunday.

Ten emergency responders from the Department of Emergency Situations (DES) in Mangystau Region were awarded state honors for their professionalism, bravery, and dedication during the rescue operations following the tragic accident.

Under a decree issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nurdaulet Kilybay, the Akim (Governor) of Mangystau Region, presented the awards to the responders.

Among those honored, three members of the fire service received the Order of Valor (III degree), named after Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev:

Baytore Olzhas Serikbayuly – firefighter-rescuer, Fire Station No.12

– firefighter-rescuer, Fire Station No.12 Ongar Seribolat Aitmukhanbetuly – unit commander, Fire Station No.12

– unit commander, Fire Station No.12 Sarkenov Marlen Begendikovich – senior firefighter-rescuer, Specialized Fire Station No.1

The Medal for Bravery was awarded to several individuals, including rescuers, medical personnel, and pilots from the Kazakhstan Aviation Rescue Service:

Kozhabek Saparovich Allabergenov – driver-paramedic, Disaster Medicine Center

– driver-paramedic, Disaster Medicine Center Manas Mashrykovich Bagitov – rescuer, Emergency Rescue Unit

– rescuer, Emergency Rescue Unit Alisher Nurlanuly Estemes – co-pilot, KazAviaSpas

– co-pilot, KazAviaSpas Askhat Kudaibergenovich Kudaibayev – aircraft commander, KazAviaSpas

– aircraft commander, KazAviaSpas Zamanbek Muratuly Kubaydullayev – paramedic, Disaster Medicine Center

– paramedic, Disaster Medicine Center Ospan Zhalgasonovich Orazbekov – doctor, Disaster Medicine Center

Psychologist Yesen Zhan Baikenkyzy from the Disaster Medicine Center received the Medal for Distinguished Labor.

Additionally, letters of appreciation from the President were given to 68 individuals, including 24 DES employees and 44 representatives from various fields who contributed to the rescue and recovery efforts. These awards, presented by Murat Mukhanov, head of the Mangystau DES, underscored the professionalism and courage displayed during the operation.

Tragic Incident Near Aktau Airport

The passenger aircraft, flying from Baku to Grozny under Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25. Early reports attributed the cause to a bird strike, which was later confirmed by Rosaviatsia. However, speculation arose when Euronews suggested the involvement of a Russian missile defense system, Pantsir-S, which Azerbaijan media supported.

Government investigations continue as Kazakhstan’s General Prosecutor’s Office and aviation experts from Brazil’s Embraer and CENIPA analyze the black box data.

The crash claimed 38 lives, including six Kazakh nationals, while 29 passengers sustained injuries. The Ministry for Emergency Situations deployed 287 personnel and 65 units of equipment to the crash site. Blood donation campaigns in Aktau and medical evacuations underscored the community's efforts to aid survivors.

Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev expressed condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Russian President Vladimir Putin also apologized to Aliyev and discussed the incident in separate calls with both Tokayev and Aliyev.