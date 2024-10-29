Azerbaijani Man Arrested for Election Fraud at Polling Station in Marneuli
Georgian law enforcement has detained an ethnic Azerbaijani in Marneuli who gained international attention through a viral video showing him stuffing a stack of ballots into a voting box, according to Shalva Papuashvili, a member of the political council of the "Georgian Dream" party and the parliament chair.
The detainee, Rovshan Iskenderov, is the deputy chair of the local municipality and a member of the ruling "Georgian Dream" party. An investigation is underway, and police will decide on Iskenderov’s future based on its results.
According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party won the elections with 54% of the vote. However, the President of Georgia and opposition parties have declared the October 26 parliamentary elections illegal and fraudulent. Among the evidence presented, the most well-known is a video from polling station 69 in the Azerbaijani-populated Marneuli, where Iskenderov, in the presence of other election officials, can be seen casting a stack of ballots into the box.
The incident was captured on video by an observer from the "My Voice" mission, who was subsequently physically assaulted and expelled from the polling station. Former public defender Nino Lomjaria later shared the video footage online, amplifying the incident’s visibility.
Social
-
- 29 October 2024, 19:19
On October 28, Baku experienced rain once again. As with five days earlier, streets and homes in the capital flooded. Fortunately, unlike the previous incident, no fatalities occurred this time in waterlogged tunnels. (On October 22, two people drowned in a tunnel flooded with rainwater in Sabunchu district.)
-
- 29 October 2024, 17:13
Two women have died from mushroom poisoning in the Khachmaz region, located 200 km north of Baku. According to Azar Magsudov, the head of the toxicology department at the Clinical Medical Center (CMC), the victims were 46 and 41 years old.
-
- 29 October 2024, 14:43
Changeable weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula; rain is possible in some areas in the evening and fog in the morning and evening. Northwest wind will change to the southeast.
-
- 29 October 2024, 11:11
On 26 October at 16:40 the employees of the State Border Service on the territory of the border guard detachment ‘Goradiz’ found packages of marijuana delivered from Iran and weighing more than 10 kg.
Leave a review