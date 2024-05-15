Azerbaijani Martyr from First Karabakh War Laid to Rest

Sabir Islam oglu Mustafayev, a martyr from the First Karabakh War whose identity was recently confirmed, was laid to rest in the Alley of Martyrs in Amirjan village, Surakhani district, Baku.

The funeral, as reported by AZERTAJ, was attended by family members, relatives, Ministry of Defense personnel, veterans, district leadership, and members of the public. The solemn ceremony paid tribute to Mustafayev's sacrifice and service to his country.

The funeral procession was held to the sounds of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accompanied by gunfire. Attendees chanted the poignant slogan "Martyrs do not die, the Motherland is indivisible" as prayers were offered for the repose of Mustafayev's soul. Following the ceremony, the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan, draped over Mustafayev's coffin, was handed over to his nephew Elshad Mustafayev.

Born on March 16, 1963, in Amirjan village, Surakhani district, Mustafayev bravely joined the Shikhov battalion in 1991 to defend his homeland, participating in numerous battles. Tragically, he lost his life on January 26, 1992, during the fierce fighting for the village of Dashalty.