Precipitation is possible in the capital on Thursday

Precipitation is possible in the capital on Thursday

Precipitation is possible in the capital on Thursday

On Thursday, the weather  in Baku  and Absheron will be changeable, with rain and thunderstorms in the morning, and north-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +10+13, during the day it will be +15+20 degrees.

Rains are expected in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail, and the easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is +10+14 at night, +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +3+8, at night +8+13 degrees.

 

    16 May 2024, 00:12

    A strong fire destroyed a flower shop

    At 23:25 on Wednesday, there was a signal of a strong fire in the store at the "Azadlyg" avenue of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

  Social
    15 May 2024, 15:49

    Is the government in a hurry?

    As Baku prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) on November 29, discussions are intensifying regarding the potential advancement of parliamentary elections, originally slated for the fall. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, has hinted multiple times that the elections might be rescheduled to accommodate the significant international event.

  Social
    15 May 2024, 15:09

    Azerbaijani Martyr from First Karabakh War Laid to Rest

    Sabir Islam oglu Mustafayev, a martyr from the First Karabakh War whose identity was recently confirmed, was laid to rest in the Alley of Martyrs in Amirjan village, Surakhani district, Baku.

  Social
    15 May 2024, 10:42

    Bakcell will bring F1 speed to homes with its latest product!

    Bakcell introduces its new product - "F1 Star" fiber internet package, which offers faster speeds than any other available in Azerbaijan. Bakcell, known for providing unique internet speeds throughout the country under the slogan "the fastest mobile network in the country," now brings another innovation this time to homes. The product includes mesh Wi-Fi routers, ensuring the same speed performance in every corner of the house, regardless of the area or floor.

