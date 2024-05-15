Precipitation is possible in the capital on Thursday
On Thursday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with rain and thunderstorms in the morning, and north-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +10+13, during the day it will be +15+20 degrees.
Rains are expected in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail, and the easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is +10+14 at night, +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +3+8, at night +8+13 degrees.
At 23:25 on Wednesday, there was a signal of a strong fire in the store at the "Azadlyg" avenue of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
As Baku prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) on November 29, discussions are intensifying regarding the potential advancement of parliamentary elections, originally slated for the fall. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, has hinted multiple times that the elections might be rescheduled to accommodate the significant international event.
Sabir Islam oglu Mustafayev, a martyr from the First Karabakh War whose identity was recently confirmed, was laid to rest in the Alley of Martyrs in Amirjan village, Surakhani district, Baku.
