Precipitation is possible in the capital on Thursday

On Thursday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with rain and thunderstorms in the morning, and north-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +10+13, during the day it will be +15+20 degrees.

Rains are expected in the regions of the country, sometimes intense with thunderstorms and hail, and the easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is +10+14 at night, +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +3+8, at night +8+13 degrees.