Azerbaijan's Military Attaché Detained in Istanbul with 70 kg of Gold: Accusations of Smuggling (UPDATED)

Azerbaijani Military Attaché Arrested in Istanbul with 70 Kg of Gold: Smuggling Allegations Emerge
The Istanbul Anti-Smuggling Directorate has detained Azerbaijani citizen Kahraman Shamil oglu Mammadov, reportedly serving as Azerbaijan's military attaché.
Sources vary on the location of the detention, with some claiming it occurred at Istanbul Airport, while others suggest the operation took place near the Vadi Istanbul shopping center in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul. During a search, authorities seized 70 kilograms of gold from Mammadov. Officials stated that insufficient information was provided regarding the origin and intended destination of the gold.
It is alleged that Mammadov may have attempted to use his diplomatic immunity to transport the gold illegally through Turkey. While diplomatic status grants certain privileges under international agreements, such actions are considered incompatible with the law and constitute a criminal offense. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
Following the incident, the Azerbaijani government acted swiftly. Mammadov was immediately taken to Azerbaijan, where administrative and judicial investigations were launched.The investigations aim to determine whether Mammadov was part of an organized smuggling network or became involved knowingly or unknowingly in the operation.
The incident has reignited international discussions on the misuse of diplomatic immunity. Experts warn that without more details on the origin and destination of the gold, the case could escalate into a diplomatic crisis. The close ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are expected to play a pivotal role in resolving the issue.
Mammadov's situation, centered on smuggling allegations, is anticipated to be clarified promptly within the framework of cooperation between the two countries. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan are expected to adopt a transparent approach to minimize the potential negative impact on diplomatic relations.
* * *
2024-11-23 13:32
Azerbaijani Citizen Detained in Istanbul with 70 kg of Gold – Media Reports
According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, officials from the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office's Anti-Smuggling Unit have detained an Azerbaijani citizen with a large shipment of gold. The detention took place near the Vadi İstanbul shopping center in the Sarıyer district, where a taxi was stopped. During the search, 70 kg of gold was found. The Azerbaijani citizen in the vehicle claimed ownership of the cargo and also stated that he was a diplomat.
The investigation by the prosecutor's office is ongoing, reports Sabah newspaper. The media outlet does not disclose the name of the "diplomat," only his initials – M.G.Ş. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment on the situation.
