Eco-activists protest against failure to raise money at COP29
On 23 November at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, eco-activists from different countries held a protest action against the failure of countries to agree on climate finance.
During the action, participants demanded payment of the necessary funds to mitigate environmental damage.
They raised slogans: "Pay up!", "Spend money in the right direction!", "Protect the environment!" and other slogans.
Recall that the conference participants never agreed on the allocation of 1 trillion dollars to combat climate change.
Politics
- 23 November 2024, 14:29
