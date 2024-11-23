  • contact.az Contact
Eco-activists protest against failure to raise money at COP29
The news agency Turan
On 23 November at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, eco-activists from different countries held a protest action against the failure of countries to agree on climate finance.

During the action, participants demanded payment of the necessary funds to mitigate environmental damage.

They raised slogans: "Pay up!", "Spend money in the right direction!", "Protect the environment!" and other slogans. 

Recall that the conference participants never agreed on the allocation of 1 trillion dollars to combat climate change.
 

