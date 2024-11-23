On a brisk November evening, the residents of Baku gathered along the waterfront of the Caspian Sea, stunned by what appeared to be the washed-up body of a colossal whale. At 16 meters long, the creature’s seemingly lifeless form and pungent odor left many convinced they were witnessing an ecological tragedy. By that night, however, the mysterious visitor had departed, loaded onto a cargo platform and whisked away to the airport.

The whale, as it turns out, was not a casualty of marine life but a hyper-realistic installation crafted by the Belgian art group Captain Boomer Collective. Brought to Azerbaijan as part of a campaign for the COP29 climate summit, the artwork aimed to evoke visceral emotions about the plight of marine animals and the broader environmental crises they symbolize.

For some Baku residents, the sight of the "whale" briefly eclipsed the bounds of logic: Caspian waters, after all, are not home to whales. Yet, disbelief gave way to a kind of collective fascination. Social media buzzed with speculation, and at least one local television station aired a news segment reporting the "discovery" of a whale carcass along the promenade.

Unbeknownst to the public, the installation had been painstakingly designed for maximum realism. Hidden nearby were buckets of decaying fish to replicate the unmistakable stench of death. Actors, posing as scientists, completed the scene, donning lab coats and examining the "body" as if to determine the cause of the mammal's untimely demise.

The appearance of the installation was timed to coincide with COP29, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Baku from November 11 to 22. With the backing of local authorities and FINS, a marine conservation organization, the project sought to amplify the urgent need for action on climate change and biodiversity loss.

"This whale is not about deception," said a spokesperson for Captain Boomer Collective. "It is about reflection—on how disconnected we are from the natural world, and how quickly we forget the consequences of our actions."

For over a decade, this thought-provoking installation has traveled to major cities across Europe and Australia, capturing attention and sparking conversation. In Baku, the whale made its debut appearance, marking a milestone in its ongoing mission to blend art and activism.

The staging of the installation in Baku underscores a growing recognition of environmental issues within the region. Azerbaijan, rich in oil reserves and deeply tied to the fossil fuel industry, faces unique challenges as it grapples with the transition to green energy—a recurring theme during COP29 discussions.

As the installation departed Baku, it left behind a complex legacy. For some, it was a moment of confusion, even shock. For others, it was a call to action, a stark reminder of the environmental toll humanity has exacted on the planet.

The whale, much like the issues it represents, will continue its journey, haunting and inspiring new audiences wherever it lands next. For Baku, it was a fleeting visitor that left a lasting impression—an art piece that turned a city's gaze outward, to the world’s oceans, and inward, to its own role in protecting the environment.