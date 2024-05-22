Baku-Gabala trains will run in both directions on Saturdays and weekends

From 25 May Baku-Gabala trains will run in both directions on Saturdays and Sundays. This is reported by "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

The trains will depart from Baku railway station at 07:30, and from Gabala railway station at 19:00.

Earlier, trains from Baku to Gabala departed in the morning on Saturday, and from Gabala to the capital - in the evening on Sunday.

Besides, from 25 May an additional weekend service will be introduced on Baku-Agstafa-Baku route.

Trains will depart from Baku on Saturdays at 09:15, and from Akstafa on Sunday at 15:00.