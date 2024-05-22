Suspended pedestrian bridge to be built in Baku

Suspended pedestrian bridge to be built in Baku

A suspended pedestrian bridge will be built in Baku to connect the "Fountain Square Park" in the White City and the "Seaside National Park".

The 230-metre-long single-span suspension bridge will be built over the "Avenue on November 8", the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan reports.

The bridge project was developed by German company "Werner Sobek AG" together with local engineers. Author of the architectural solution of the project is Dutch company "UN Studio".