Suspended pedestrian bridge to be built in Baku
A suspended pedestrian bridge will be built in Baku to connect the "Fountain Square Park" in the White City and the "Seaside National Park".
The 230-metre-long single-span suspension bridge will be built over the "Avenue on November 8", the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan reports.
The bridge project was developed by German company "Werner Sobek AG" together with local engineers. Author of the architectural solution of the project is Dutch company "UN Studio".
- 22 May 2024, 17:43
Due to the repair work on the “November 8” avenue, traffic will be limited. From 08:00 on May 23 to 22:00 on May 29, part of the avenue from the intersection with Yusif Safarov Street (the beginning of the avenue) to the intersection with Khagani Rustamov Street (near the former Baku French Lyceum) will be closed to motor traffic, the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan reported. It is recommended for drivers to use a parallel road along the seashore.
- 22 May 2024, 16:10
On Thursday, May 23, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. Short-term precipitation is possible at night and in the morning in some parts of the peninsula. A moderate northeast wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +12 +16°, during the day +21 +26°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
- 22 May 2024, 15:43
During January-April 2024, 726.4 thousand foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan from 174 countries. This is by 38.9% more than it was in the same period last year, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. 28.8% of the arrivals came from Russia, 19% from Turkiye, 9.7% from Iran, 8.4% from India, 4.6% from Georgia.
- 22 May 2024, 14:01
From 25 May Baku-Gabala trains will run in both directions on Saturdays and Sundays. This is reported by "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.
