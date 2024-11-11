Baku's Heydar Aliyev Airport
Baku's Heydar Aliyev Airport Advises Passengers on Travel Adjustments During COP29 Conference
Passengers traveling to Heydar Aliyev International Airport are advised to use alternative routes and public transportation due to road restrictions in central Baku during the COP29 conference, according to a statement from the airport.
Drivers heading to the airport from the city center are encouraged to take the Zykh Highway. Those traveling from Bilgah and Mashtaga can opt for the route via Mardakan and Shuvalan, joining the Zykh Highway.
Express buses H1 and H2 will operate continuously during the COP29 event for passenger convenience. The H1 bus departs every 10 minutes from the "28 May" metro station, while H2 runs every 15 minutes from the "Ahmedli" metro station. Notably, rides on these routes will be free until November 14.
Due to possible traffic disruptions, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flights.
The parking area in front of Baku Airport is reserved for special-purpose vehicles until November 14, and private cars are prohibited from parking here. Only drop-off and pick-up are allowed. Additionally, access to Terminals 1 and 2 is restricted to passengers with valid tickets, and accompanying persons are requested to avoid visiting the airport during this period.
