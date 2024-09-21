  • contact.az Contact
Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on Sunday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On Sunday, 22 September in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, in some places cloudy. Short-term light rain is possible in the morning in some suburbs. Northeast wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +16+19° warm at night and +23+27° warm during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.

Short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. There is a probability of showers, hail and wet snow in high mountainous areas. Precipitation will gradually stop by evening. In some mountainous and foothill areas there will be fog at night and in the morning. Moderate eastern wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +15+19 at night and +25+30 in the daytime, +5+10  at night and +12+17 in the afternoon.

