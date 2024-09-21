Water supply to be interrupted in some parts of Baku

There will be interruptions in water supply in Khatai district of Baku during the day. This is reported by the United Service for Water Supply of Large Cities of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

This is caused by repair work on the main water pipeline from 12:00 a.m. on 23 September to 12:00 a.m. on 24 September in some parts of Khatai district of Baku.