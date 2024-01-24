Cold weather with light precipitation is expected on Thursday

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.

No precipitation will be in the regions of the country; however it will snow in some mountainous areas at night. The wind is westerly, foggy in places.

In low-lying areas at night -2-7 frosts, in the afternoon it will be 0+5, in the mountains at night - 12-17 frosts, in the afternoon -2-7; ice on the roads at night and during the day.