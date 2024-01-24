Cold weather with light precipitation is expected on Thursday
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the next 24 hours. The cold weather will continue; a southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night and during the day will be 0 -2 frost.
No precipitation will be in the regions of the country; however it will snow in some mountainous areas at night. The wind is westerly, foggy in places.
In low-lying areas at night -2-7 frosts, in the afternoon it will be 0+5, in the mountains at night - 12-17 frosts, in the afternoon -2-7; ice on the roads at night and during the day.
Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.
In the morning of 24 January it snowed all over Azerbaijan, in some places precipitation was intense. Maximum height of snow cover was in Gakh - 45 cm. In the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus the snow height was within 29-12 cm. In lowland areas - 7-5 cm, in the capital - 1 cm.
A preparatory trial in the case of Afiyaddin Mammadov, head of the independent confederation of trade Unions "Working Platform" began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. Mammadov was detained on September 20 near his home after being attacked by an unknown person. However, Mammadov was also accused of stabbing him (Article 221.3 - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) and 126.1 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health) of the Criminal Code.
In the unveiling of Baku's Master Plan today, aspirations for an expanded metro network have stirred both excitement and skepticism. The ambitious vision for 2040 includes plans to increase the number of metro stations from the current 25 to 46. However, the controversy arises over the conspicuous absence of Khirdalan, a densely populated area, from the list of potential metro extensions.
