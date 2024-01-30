  • contact.az Contact
Dear resident of Baku city!
The news agency Turan

You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change. How? With the following:

  1. By reducing the use of private cars;
  2. Using renewable energy sources wherever possible;
  3. Using trains and buses instead of planes whenever possible;
  4. Giving preference to local products when shopping;
  5. By saving electricity;
  6. Using water sparingly;
  7. Using gas sparingly;
  8. In general, by reducing all kinds of consumption (clothes, food, various things, etc.);
  9. Using energy-saving equipment;
  10. By protecting and increasing greenery;
  11. By reducing the share of meat and dairy products in nutrition;
  12. By supporting policies and politicians aimed at combating global climate changes;
  13. By discussing these issues with your neighbors, relatives, friends;
  14. By actively participating in social initiatives.

Of course, using these methods is voluntary.

Sahibkarlığın və Bazar İqtisadiyyatının İnkişafına Yardım Fondu (SBİİYF)

  AZAL Announces Membership in the UN Global Compact Social
31 January 2024, 14:50
    • 31 January 2024, 14:50

    AZAL Announces Membership in the UN Global Compact

    Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact. The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage their adherence to sustainable development principles.

  • Social
    • 30 January 2024, 19:10

    Nazim Ibrahimov's brother arrested in connection with the fire in Binagady

    Two people have been arrested in the case of an explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku.

  The lawyers were instructed to' no less than 300 Manats'... Social
30 January 2024, 15:22
    • 30 January 2024, 15:22

    The lawyers were instructed to' no less than 300 Manats'...

    Lawyers in Azerbaijan are raising concerns over what they claim is an informal directive instructing them not to enter into contracts with clients for less than 300 Manats. The alleged communication, conveyed through calls rather than written instructions, has left some legal practitioners uneasy about the implications for their professional autonomy.

  Windy weather expected on Wednesday Social
30 January 2024, 13:07
    • 30 January 2024, 13:07

    Windy weather expected on Wednesday

    On Wednesday, 31 January, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mostly without precipitation, north-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be 0 +3 at night and +4 +7 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

