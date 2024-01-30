Dear resident of Baku city!

You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change. How? With the following:
- By reducing the use of private cars;
- Using renewable energy sources wherever possible;
- Using trains and buses instead of planes whenever possible;
- Giving preference to local products when shopping;
- By saving electricity;
- Using water sparingly;
- Using gas sparingly;
- In general, by reducing all kinds of consumption (clothes, food, various things, etc.);
- Using energy-saving equipment;
- By protecting and increasing greenery;
- By reducing the share of meat and dairy products in nutrition;
- By supporting policies and politicians aimed at combating global climate changes;
- By discussing these issues with your neighbors, relatives, friends;
- By actively participating in social initiatives.
Of course, using these methods is voluntary.
