Nazim Ibrahimov's brother arrested in connection with the fire in Binagady

Two people have been arrested in the case of an explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku. In particular, the owner and the actual manager of the enterprise have been brought to criminal responsibility, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported on the evening of January 30. The explosion that caused a fire in a furniture shop in Binagadi district occurred on January 15. As a result of the fire, 10 people were killed. Another 23 people received injuries of varying degrees.

During the preliminary investigation, "the illegal actions of two persons were exposed," the statement of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan. The investigation established that the explosion occurred as a result of exceeding the minimum limit for non-purification of a vapor mixture of wood dust and materials with a chemical composition.

Based on the collected evidence, reasonable suspicions arose that "the shareholder and actual owner of Baku Woodworking OJSC Tagi Ibrahimov, having shown a negligent attitude to work, did not properly organize work to comply with fire safety rules." He did not give guidance on the elimination of previously identified serious violations of fire safety, further emphasized the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In fact, the manager of the enterprise, Togrul Rzayev, responsible for fire safety, did not take appropriate measures and did not ensure the cleaning of flammable waste, which caused an explosion and a fire. Both of these persons have been brought to criminal responsibility.

Ibrahimov was charged under the following Articles of the Criminal Code: the Article 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons due to carelessness), and Rzayev under the Article 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons due to negligence). By a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in respect of both.

Additional information will be provided to the public about the progress and results of the investigation, the message concludes.

It should be noted that Tagi Ibrahimov is the brother of the former head of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Nazim Ibrahimov.