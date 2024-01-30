  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny50 C
  • Wednesday, 31 January 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Nazim Ibrahimov's brother arrested in connection with the fire in Binagady
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Nazim Ibrahimov's brother arrested in connection with the fire in Binagady

Two people have been arrested in the case of an explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku. In particular, the owner and the actual manager of the enterprise have been brought to criminal responsibility, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported on the evening of January 30. The explosion that caused a fire in a furniture shop in Binagadi district occurred on January 15. As a result of the fire, 10 people were killed.  Another 23 people received injuries of varying degrees.

During the preliminary investigation, "the illegal actions of two persons were exposed," the  statement of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan. The investigation established that the explosion occurred as a result of exceeding the minimum limit for non-purification of a vapor mixture of wood dust and materials with a chemical composition.

Based on the collected evidence, reasonable suspicions arose that "the shareholder and actual owner of Baku Woodworking OJSC Tagi Ibrahimov, having shown a negligent attitude to work, did not properly organize work to comply with fire safety rules." He did not give guidance on the elimination of previously identified serious violations of fire safety, further emphasized the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In fact, the manager of the enterprise, Togrul Rzayev, responsible for fire safety, did not take appropriate measures and did not ensure the cleaning of flammable waste, which caused an explosion and a fire. Both of these persons have been brought to criminal responsibility.

Ibrahimov was charged under  the  following Articles of the Criminal Code: the Article 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons due to carelessness), and Rzayev under  the Article 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons due to negligence). By a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen in respect of both.

Additional information will be provided to the public about the progress and results of the investigation, the message concludes.

It should be noted that Tagi Ibrahimov is the brother of the former head of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Nazim Ibrahimov.

Leave a review

Social

  • AZAL Announces Membership in the UN Global Compact Social
    • 31 January 2024, 14:50

    AZAL Announces Membership in the UN Global Compact

    Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact. The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage their adherence to sustainable development principles.

    Read more
  • Dear resident of Baku city! Social
    • 30 January 2024, 18:14

    Dear resident of Baku city!

    You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change. How? With the following:

    Read more
  • The lawyers were instructed to' no less than 300 Manats'... Social
    • 30 January 2024, 15:22

    The lawyers were instructed to' no less than 300 Manats'...

    Lawyers in Azerbaijan are raising concerns over what they claim is an informal directive instructing them not to enter into contracts with clients for less than 300 Manats. The alleged communication, conveyed through calls rather than written instructions, has left some legal practitioners uneasy about the implications for their professional autonomy.

    Read more
  • Windy weather expected on Wednesday Social
    • 30 January 2024, 13:07

    Windy weather expected on Wednesday

    On Wednesday, 31 January, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mostly without precipitation, north-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be 0 +3 at night and +4 +7 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

    Read more

Azərbaycanın adı yenə rüşvət qalmaqalında? – Nahid Cəfərov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line