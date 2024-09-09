Drug trafficker arrested with 50 kg of heroin

Police in the city of Sumgait arrested Sakit Musaev, born in 1988, on charges of illegal drug trafficking over the past weekend, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service. During a search of Musaev's home, authorities discovered 50 kg of heroin, as well as marijuana laced with psychoactive substances, opium, and methamphetamine. The statement indicates that Musaev had obtained the drugs from an Iranian individual by retrieving them from a hidden stash. He planned to distribute the drugs to various addresses in exchange for monetary compensation.

Musaev was identified as a key member of a network involved in the illegal drug trade, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A criminal case has been opened, and efforts are ongoing to identify other members of the drug trafficking network.