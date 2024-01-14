Due to the snowfall, the municipal structures of Baku are working in an enhanced mode

In an extraordinary effort to combat winter weather challenges, municipal structures of the Executive Power in Baku have been operating in a heightened state since the night hours, according to statements from the Baku City Executive Authority.

Despite the absence of heavy snowfall, dedicated teams have exhibited exceptional organization and discipline in executing snow removal operations on streets, avenues, pedestrian sidewalks, as well as in front of bus stops and metro stations through the night and into the morning. Specialized equipment was deployed to address snow removal and road salting, particularly crucial in the frosty conditions. The intensity of these operations increased significantly from 05:00 in the morning.

Throughout the night, senior representatives from both city and district Executive authorities have been actively present on the ground.

Not confined to the city center, cleaning initiatives have extended to suburban towns and residential areas, underlining a comprehensive approach to address the impact of winter weather conditions across the region.