Due to the snowfall, the municipal structures of Baku are working in an enhanced mode
In an extraordinary effort to combat winter weather challenges, municipal structures of the Executive Power in Baku have been operating in a heightened state since the night hours, according to statements from the Baku City Executive Authority.
Despite the absence of heavy snowfall, dedicated teams have exhibited exceptional organization and discipline in executing snow removal operations on streets, avenues, pedestrian sidewalks, as well as in front of bus stops and metro stations through the night and into the morning. Specialized equipment was deployed to address snow removal and road salting, particularly crucial in the frosty conditions. The intensity of these operations increased significantly from 05:00 in the morning.
Throughout the night, senior representatives from both city and district Executive authorities have been actively present on the ground.
Not confined to the city center, cleaning initiatives have extended to suburban towns and residential areas, underlining a comprehensive approach to address the impact of winter weather conditions across the region.
Social
-
- 15 January 2024, 21:43
In a recent press conference, Himalay Mamishov, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), announced a pivotal shift in pension policy, with the adoption of an indexation approach to annual pension increases. This new methodology will result in a yearly increment applied across all types of pensions, providing beneficiaries with a measure of financial stability.
-
- 15 January 2024, 17:10
An explosion accompanied by fire occurred in a furniture shop on Suleyman Sani Akhundov str. in Binagadi district of Baku around noon on 15 January. Emergency Situations Ministry's relevant services have been involved to the scene.
-
- 15 January 2024, 16:59
In a recent diplomatic exchange, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's call for the restoration of relations between the two nations. Pashinyan expressed Armenia's willingness to facilitate communication between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan, proposing the establishment of both rail and road transport connections under specific conditions.
-
- 15 January 2024, 12:55
On 15 January there will be variable weather without precipitation in Baku and Absheron. Light precipitation is expected during the night. Wind will be south, moderate. Air temperature will drop to -4 of frost at night, while during the day it will be +2+5 of heat.
