Fire at 'Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery'

A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Nizami district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has reported. Forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene, and additional information will be provided, the Ministry said. Other details are not reported.

According to information from social networks, the fire occurred at the 'Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery', which is one of the two largest oil refineries in the country.

Judging by video footage from social networks, the fire occurred in the production area of the refinery.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was extinguished by firefighters to prevent the fire from expanding.