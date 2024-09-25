  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Four Afghans Attempt to Cross Border from Iran

On September 21 at 15:17, four Afghan citizens were detained while attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border from Iran. The individuals are Madai Muhammadkalil Javad, born in 2002; Mahammadi Alireza Mahammadhasan, born in 2003; Rzai Azizulla Mahammadalim, born in 2004; and Mahammadi Mehdi Zahir, born in 2006. The incident occurred in the area of the Lankaran Border Guard.

