Weather Forecast for Thursday

On September 26, the weather in Baku will be variable, with possible precipitation in several areas during the morning and evening. A moderate northwesterly wind is expected.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +17 to +21°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +23 and +26°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% during the day.

Rain with thunderstorms will occur in various regions, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall. A gusty westerly wind will prevail. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will be +23 to +27°C, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +13 to +18°C.