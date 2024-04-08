Hackers have hijacked the Youtube account of the late preacher Haji Shahin Hasanli
Hackers have hijacked the Youtube account of the late preacher Haji Shahin Hasanli
Last Saturday, it became known that the Youtube channel of the most popular Islamic preacher of Azerbaijan, Haji Shahin Hasanli, was hijacked by hackers. His accounts on other social networks were also attacked, according to followers of the late preacher.
It is not clear who and for what purpose seized the account and deleted the video of Hasanli's appeal from Youtube over the past 10 years. The total number of views of these sermons was several million. His followers reported that they are trying to restore the erased videos. The Center for Electronic Security at the Ministry of Communications, Transport and High Technologies does not comment on the incident.
* Haji Shahin Hasanli died of a heart attack at the age of 49. He was the most authoritative theologian of the country, the akhund of the Meshadi Dadash mosque in Baku. In 2007, he founded the public association of national moral values "Spiritual World". At the same time, he was the representative of the Caucasus Muslim Board for the Nasimy district of the capital.
