Hafiz Babaly to sue media for discrediting him

The imprisoned investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly will sue the media outlets that published information discrediting him.

It should be recalled that on 9 January, the journalist issued a statement demanding a refutation of this information, warning that if this did not happen within a week, he would file defamation lawsuits against these media outlets.

In a new statement, Babaly noted that if his demand for a retraction is not met, he will file civil lawsuits against these media outlets, demanding a retraction and compensation for moral damages.

Previously, the journalist noted that defamatory material had been published on the websites: qafqazainfo.az, ikisahil.az, ATV TV channel and other media outlets.

These media outlets claimed that Babaly had "established contacts with foreign foundations within the framework of grant projects, conducted research and prepared articles on their behalf". Several American and European organisations were named.

Babaly stated that he had no direct or indirect links with these foreign organisations, nor received any instructions from international or local organisations or individuals, and that he had not carried out any "commissioned" research. No legal action has been taken against him for any of his journalistic investigations, nor has anyone asked him to refute any of his investigations.

* Hafiz Babaly, editor of the "economic news" department of the Turan agency, was arrested on 13 December. He was charged with "smuggling foreign currency" and placed in pre-trial detention for three months by court order. Babaly is involved in the "Abzas Media" case.

International organisations have condemned Babaly's arrest and called for his release.