The total investment value of these industrial zone projects has reached 750 million manats

Since 2021, 56 business entities have attained resident status in the industrial zones overseen by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (IZIA), as disclosed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on his social media account. The cumulative investment value of these projects has reached 750 million manats.
Over the past three years, 17 enterprises have commenced operations within these industrial zones, collectively contributing products valued at 8.45 billion manats. Notably, 35.7% of this output, equivalent to 3.02 billion manats, has been exported to international markets. These initiatives have proven instrumental in the creation of 1,336 thousand new jobs.Azerbaijan has a network of eight industrial zones, each of which plays a key role in the economic development of the country:
Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park
Mingachevir Industrial Park
Garadagh Industrial Park
Pirallakhinsky Industrial Park
Agdam Industrial Park
Industrial Park "Economic zone of the Araz Valley"
Hajigabul industrial quarter
Sabirabad industrial quarter
Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park LLC, established on December 21, 2011, marks the initiation of the first industrial zone under the decree of the President of the country.
To stimulate investment in these industrial zones, a conducive investment climate has been crafted for entrepreneurs. Residents of these industrial parks enjoy a range of incentives, including a 10-year exemption from property tax, land tax, income tax, or income tax from the date of registration. Additionally, they benefit from VAT exemptions on imports of machinery, technological equipment, and structures imported for production purposes, along with customs duty exemptions lasting for 7 years.
