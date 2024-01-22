Head of Guba-Khachmaz regional department of education arrested

Head of Guba-Khachmaz regional department of the Ministry of Science and Education Rufat Hajiyev has been arrested on charges of taking bribes.

According to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office, he is accused of receiving bribes totalling AZN 53,000 from individuals for extending labour contracts, appointing school principals, not checking schools, and for official patronage.

Hajiyev was charged under Articles 311.3.2 (repeated receipt of bribes) and 311.3.3 (large-scale bribery) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and was remanded in custody by court decision.

Representatives of Hajiyev's defence were unavailable for comment.