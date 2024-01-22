Traffic police urges drivers to be careful due to weather worsening

The country's traffic police department urged drivers to be careful due to bad weather conditions in the form of snow and strong winds.

Such weather will create ice on the roads in the morning and evening, especially in mountainous areas.

The traffic police urges drivers to use winter tires, limit speed and not endanger pedestrians.

It is worth recalling that on January 22, starting from the western regions of the country, it is snowing.

By evening, a wave of bad weather will reach the capital.