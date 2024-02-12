Hajj from Azerbaijan is 20% more expensive than from Moscow
The Office of Muslims of the Caucasus (OMC) has announced the preparation of Azerbaijani pilgrims wishing to perform the Hajj in 2024. This year, the Hajj will be performed between June 7-20.
Those who wish to submit to the OMC: a passport, a copy of an identity card, 3 color photographs of 3.5×4.5 cm on a white background (women in a dark hijab) and a health certificate. Acceptance of documents begins on February 12 on working days from 10:00 to 16:00 in the OMC building at 7 Mirza Fatali Street.
The cost of a hajj package per person this year was $5,850, by $100 more than a year earlier. The pilgrims will travel to Hajj by planes of the state-owned air carrier AZAL. This year, 2,000 pilgrims are expected from Azerbaijan according to the quota.
It is noteworthy that a trip to the Hajj from Moscow (2 thousand km further from Mecca than from Baku) is much cheaper. So, a plane + bus ride with meals in Mecca costs $ 4,300, and a plane to Mecca, including meals, costs $ 5,000.
