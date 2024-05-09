While the world celebrates the historic Victory Day on May 9, various countries of the former USSR honor their surviving heroes of World War II with gestures of appreciation and financial support. A comparative analysis reveals a spectrum of approaches taken by different countries in recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans.

In Azerbaijan, President Aliyev's decree earmarked 2,000 manats (approximately $1,167) for each of the 30 remaining direct participants of the 1941-1945 conflict. This gesture not only acknowledges their pivotal role in history but also underscores the nation's commitment to honoring their legacy.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Russia, a presidential decree dating back to April 24, 2019, established an annual cash payment of 10,000 rubles (approximately $107, or 183 manats) for Victory Day. Additionally, regions within the federation have the autonomy to supplement this federal payment with their own regional contributions, reflecting a decentralized approach to honoring veterans.

In Ukraine, however, there is a notable absence of reported payments to veterans of the war with Germany. This silence raises questions about the extent of support provided to those who bravely served their country during one of the most tumultuous periods in history.

Across the Caucasus, Georgia stands out for its recognition of veterans, providing each with a payment of two thousand lari (about $746) on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of victory over fascism. This gesture reflects a deep reverence for the sacrifices made by those who fought against tyranny.

In Central Asia, Kazakhstan leads in providing substantial financial assistance to its 148 surviving veterans, with an average one-time payment of 1.7 million tenge (approximately $3.9 thousand). This substantial support underscores the nation's gratitude towards those who played a crucial role in shaping its history.

Uzbekistan, too, demonstrates its appreciation by allocating over 20 million soums (approximately $1.6 thousand) to each veteran and disabled person from the republican budget. This financial support reflects a commitment to honoring the contributions of those who defended the nation's freedom.

In Kyrgyzstan, 41 veterans receive one-time financial assistance of 100 thousand soms (about $1.1 thousand), highlighting the nation's modest yet tangible recognition of their service.

Tajikistan, on the other hand, allocates 10 thousand somoni (approximately $916) to veterans in the capital, Dushanbe, with additional assistance provided in the Sughd region totaling approximately $28 thousand (306 thousand somoni). These efforts symbolize a nationwide commitment to commemorating the sacrifices made by veterans.

In Turkmenistan, while the celebration of Victory Day has ceased since 2018, plans to provide each veteran with cash and valuable gifts worth 200 manats (approximately $118) reaffirm the nation's recognition of their contributions to history.

The varying levels of financial support reflect the differing economic capabilities and policy priorities of these nations. While some, like Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, allocate substantial sums to honor their veterans, others offer symbolic gestures or have phased out commemorative practices. As time moves forward, the importance of these benefits not only lies in their monetary value but also in their role in preserving the memory of those who fought in one of history's most devastating conflicts.