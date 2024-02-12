Health of famous composer Javanshir Guliyev remains serious

Famous Azerbaijani composer Javanshir Guliyev, who is in Turkey, suffered a stroke and was hospitalised on 5 February.

All this week his health condition remained critical. According to the latest information, he was to be operated on today.

According to pro-government media reports, treatment of Javanshir Guliyev is paid by Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It should be added that Javanshir Guliyev was actually in exile for more than 15 years because of his political beliefs. He was forced to leave to work in Turkey and Northern Cyprus after he came under pressure for supporting the opposition.

Two years ago, the authorities "suddenly" remembered that the man had great merit to the national culture and called him back.

In April 2020, Turan Agency prepared a video interview with the composer in which he himself talks about what happened.