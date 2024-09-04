Hot and dry weather will continue on Thursday
On September 5th in Baku, the weather will be changeable with no precipitation. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. The air temperature at night will be between +19 and +24°C, and during the day between +26 and +31°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day 50-55%.
In the regions of the country, brief showers are expected in some mountainous areas. There may be fog at night and in the morning in some places. The wind will be easterly and gusty. In the lowlands, the air temperature at night will be between +18 and +22°C, and during the day +29 to +34°C. In the mountains, the temperature at night will be between +11 and
- 4 September 2024 15:04
- 4 September 2024, 16:18
Buy a new HONOR device and get a 50% discount on “SuperSən” tariff plans As the new school year approaches, Azercell offers more affordable HONOR smartphones and “SuperSən” tariff packages! The leading mobile operator announces a new campaign providing more accessible data and voice services.
- 4 September 2024, 15:45
It has been three days since the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan concluded. The leading candidates in all 125 districts have already been announced. However, there have been ongoing complaints regarding several districts.
- 3 September 2024, 17:43
On September 3rd, around 10 a.m., the Bardy District Prosecutor's Office received information about the discovery of the body of S. A., a resident of the village of Jairli, born in 2009, who had been missing for two days. During the examination of the body by a forensic expert and pathologist, signs of bodily harm were found.
- 3 September 2024, 15:59
According to the National Hydrometeorology Service, on September 3, the dust content in the Baku air exceeded the norm by 4.5 times. The day before, the dust level exceeded the norm by 3 times. This situation will continue for two more days. The cause of air pollution is the air masses from Turkmenistan.
