Hot and dry weather will continue on Thursday

On September 5th in Baku, the weather will be changeable with no precipitation. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. The air temperature at night will be between +19 and +24°C, and during the day between +26 and +31°C. Humidity at night will be 70-80%, and during the day 50-55%.

In the regions of the country, brief showers are expected in some mountainous areas. There may be fog at night and in the morning in some places. The wind will be easterly and gusty. In the lowlands, the air temperature at night will be between +18 and +22°C, and during the day +29 to +34°C. In the mountains, the temperature at night will be between +11 and