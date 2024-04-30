How to understand new arrests if Azerbaijan is in dialogue with the West…

The ongoing crackdown on journalists and activists in Azerbaijan reached a new peak yesterday with the detention of Anar Mammadli, chairman of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Center, on allegations of smuggling. This arrest is part of a broader pattern that has seen approximately 20 journalists and social activists detained under similar charges in recent months. These individuals and their supporters contest the accusations, attributing them to their professional activities and alleging political motivations.

In response to these developments, Vanessa Zenci, press secretary of the US Embassy, expressed deep concern about the persistent arrests. "We are very worried about the continuation of the arrests of members of the Civil Society of Azerbaijan, most recently Anar Mammadli. We call on the government of Azerbaijan to immediately release all those who were unjustly arrested," she stated, echoing a sentiment widely shared among international observers.

The issue of press freedom and human rights in Azerbaijan was also raised during a joint press conference in Berlin, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. President Aliyev defended the actions of his government, asserting that the detentions were lawful and necessary to uphold national laws against illegal foreign funding of media. "Any country must defend its laws, and if some media representative who illegally receives funds from abroad is involved in the investigation, it does not mean that the media is not free in our country," Aliyev claimed.

These remarks come shortly after a telephone conversation between the US Secretary of State and President Aliyev, wherein issues of human rights were discussed. The Azerbaijani presidential press service later emphasized Aliyev's commitment to human rights obligations and ongoing democratic reforms.

However, the reality within Azerbaijan paints a contrasting picture. Political commentator Nasimi Mammadli views the situation through a dual lens of geopolitical maneuvering and internal policy. "Yes, negotiations are underway with the West in certain directions, and there are a number of positive messages. However, issues related to human rights and freedoms in the country create somewhat different conclusions," he observed. The recent denial of the Azerbaijani delegation's powers by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe due to unmet obligations underscores this conflict.

Amidst these international rebukes, local sentiment remains mixed. Jeyhun Mammadov, a member of the Milli Majlis, argued Radio Azadlig that national security measures are a priority and lawful investigations into alleged crimes will continue regardless of external pressures. "In this sense, in any country of the world, the state takes measures to ensure its security, to investigate and clarify certain issues," Mammadov explained.

Despite official denials of the existence of political prisoners, local human rights organizations estimate that between 250 and 300 political prisoners are currently incarcerated in Azerbaijan, suggesting a stark discrepancy between the government’s public assurances and the reported realities on the ground.