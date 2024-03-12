The weather on Wednesday

On March 13, the weather Baku and Absheron will be changeable, there is chance of rain in some places in the morning, and the north-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+9 degrees.

According to the regions of the country, precipitation is possible in the western part of the country fog at night and during the day. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands at night is +2+6, during the day it will be + 9+14 degrees. In the mountains at night there are 3-8 frosts, in the daytime from – 3 to + 2 degrees.