In 11 months, 1,493 measles infections have been recorded in Azerbaijan

In January-November 2023, 1,493 cases of measles infection were recorded in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee of the country. According to the same source, in 2023, only one case of measles infection was recorded in the country.

