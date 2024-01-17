In 11 months, 1,493 measles infections have been recorded in Azerbaijan
In 11 months, 1,493 measles infections have been recorded in Azerbaijan
In January-November 2023, 1,493 cases of measles infection were recorded in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee of the country. According to the same source, in 2023, only one case of measles infection was recorded in the country.
Social
-
The Azerbaijani team won 4 medals at the 20th International Zhautykov Olympiad Azerbaijani schoolchildren who prepared and participated in international informatics Olympiads and competitions with the support of Azercell have once again achieved successful results.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:16
Two Pakistani citizens, Wali Noor Khan and Wahab Abdul Tauzeel, were detained on January 17 at about 2 a.m. by Azerbaijani border guards while attempting to illegally cross the state border in the direction of the Russian Federation, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
-
- 18 January 2024, 14:53
In 2023, revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 35,574.8 million manats, and deductions from the budget amounted to 36,458.5 million manats.
-
- 18 January 2024, 14:42
On January 19, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, light precipitation possible during the day; southerly, moderate wind is expected. The air temperature at night is +4+7, during the day it will be +7+12 degrees.
Leave a review