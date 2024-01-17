Religious activist arrested in drug case

Mirsultan Bagirov, a member of the Muslim Unity Movement (MUM) detained in Salyan, has been charged in connection with drugs, Turan was informed about in the MUM. A preventive measure in the form of arrest for 4 months under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition or possession of drugs for the purpose of large-scale sale) was taken against Bagirov. He can be imprisoned from 5 to 12 years. Bagirov denies the accusation. The MUM believes that he is being persecuted for his participation in the activities of this organization. Bagirov was also involved in aiding the families of previously arrested religious activists.

He became the 49th member of the MUM arrested since the fall of 2021, when a wave of mass persecution of believers and religious activists, presented as "Iranian spies", began, although they are officially charged in drug cases.

The arrests were carried out against the background of the deterioration of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, but even after some detente, the arrests continue, the MUM noted. In total, 59 members of the MUM, led by its leader Taleh Bagirzade, are in prison.