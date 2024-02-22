In 2023, 6,343 kg of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking

In 2023, 10,057 (27.3%) cases were initiated in connection with drug trafficking, by 5.7% less than in 2022. 65.3% of drugs were imported into the country without a marketing purpose, the State Statistics Committee, which refers to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. During the reporting period, 8697 persons were identified who committed crimes related to illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances.

35.6% of them were previously prosecuted, by 5% more than in the previous year. 98.1% of the detainees were brought to criminal responsibility.

70.6% of those who committed crimes are unemployed, 2.8% are women, 0.2% are children aged 14-17 years, 6% are aged 18-24 years, 15.9% are 25-29 years old, 77.9% are 30 years old and older.

Over the past year, 6,343.4 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were confiscated, by 26% more than in 2022. 3823.7 kg of them were marijuana, 1939.3 kg - heroin, 261.2 kg - opium, 65.2 kg - hashish, hashish 0.5 kg - cocaine, 253.5 kg - other drugs.